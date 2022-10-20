Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.54-$1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.67 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Applied Materials to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.28.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,061,874. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.65. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 150.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

