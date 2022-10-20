Applied Research Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Applied Research Investments LLC increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 362.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Shopify makes up about 1.8% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 392.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.79. 1,410,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,417,926. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

