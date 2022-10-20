Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Shares Down 16.7%

Armor Minerals Inc. (CVE:A – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Armor Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a quick ratio of 142.13 and a current ratio of 142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.40 million and a P/E ratio of -475.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.55.

About Armor Minerals

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

