Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Artemis Gold from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Artemis Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Artemis Gold Trading Down 3.6 %

Artemis Gold stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.98. 2,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,252. Artemis Gold has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $6.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07.

About Artemis Gold

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32.3% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

