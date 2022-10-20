Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $187,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Citigroup cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.27.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,380,080. The firm has a market cap of $96.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average of $86.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

