Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 4081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Ascendant Resources to C$0.35 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.60. The firm has a market cap of C$16.16 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

