Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating)’s share price were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.14 and last traded at $31.36. Approximately 1,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 194,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 6.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.93 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Insider Transactions at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In other news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.