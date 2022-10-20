Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,614 Shares

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $1,641,225.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 430,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,061,271. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, October 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total value of $1,915,581.32.

On Friday, October 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.11, for a total value of $1,973,553.54.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30.

On Monday, October 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $1,859,676.46.

Atlassian Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $4.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,687. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of -77.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atlassian from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Atlassian from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.42.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.