AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Raised by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 135.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. City State Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in AT&T by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 32,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in AT&T by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 107,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in AT&T by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 442,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after buying an additional 97,008 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 248,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.79. 3,475,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,403,624. The company has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

