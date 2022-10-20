Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Up 7.3%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) shares were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 30,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,595,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 4.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.73 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUR. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth $28,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 148.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth $27,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

