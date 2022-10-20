Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) PT Lowered to GBX 418

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 498 ($6.02) to GBX 418 ($5.05) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 596 ($7.20) to GBX 528 ($6.38) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $616.20.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

Shares of ATDRY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.40. 518,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,307. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.57.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.