Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Up 4.6%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.43 and last traded at $28.43. 1,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 410,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATHM. StockNews.com began coverage on Autohome in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Autohome in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Autohome in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average of $32.74.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $258.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

