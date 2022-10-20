Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Down 2.1% This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.27 or 0.00079717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and approximately $223.18 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00061610 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00014942 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00025572 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007138 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 296,431,206 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

