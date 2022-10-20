Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.06 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,198 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of COWZ opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21.

