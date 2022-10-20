Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 8,336 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,336 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

