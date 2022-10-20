AVINOC Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last seven days, AVINOC has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AVINOC token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001223 BTC on major exchanges. AVINOC has a market cap of $90.57 million and $404,058.00 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,231.73 or 0.27441944 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

About AVINOC

AVINOC's launch date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC's official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. AVINOC's official website is avinoc.com. AVINOC's official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, "AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AVINOC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AVINOC using one of the exchanges listed above.

