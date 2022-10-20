Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives $109.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.60.

AXSM has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 54,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM opened at $45.04 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $71.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

