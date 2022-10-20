Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 265,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 71,743 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 749,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 47,242 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,928,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after buying an additional 89,800 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BW. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE BW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.24. 838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $637.70 million, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

