Baldwin Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.74.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,855. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

