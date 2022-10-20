Baldwin Investment Management LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.18.

Shares of ROK opened at $233.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

