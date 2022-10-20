Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 865,590 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,690 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at $49,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Grupo Santander lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BBD opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.85. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 16.85%. Analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.25%.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.



