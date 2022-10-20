Bank of America Cuts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $405.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $460.00 to $405.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.76.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $35.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $365.44. The stock had a trading volume of 117,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $414.97 and its 200 day moving average is $449.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 35.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $574,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,929,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lam Research by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

