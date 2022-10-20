Bank of America Downgrades Masco (NYSE:MAS) to Underperform

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.08. Masco has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

