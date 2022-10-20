BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Compass Point

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Compass Point to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BankUnited to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.
Shares of BKU stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.39. The stock had a trading volume of 973,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.22. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
