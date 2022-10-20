BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Compass Point

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Compass Point to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BankUnited to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BKU stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.39. The stock had a trading volume of 973,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.22. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $238.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

