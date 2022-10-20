Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 2,531 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Hershey by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Hershey by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Hershey by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY opened at $226.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $172.72 and a 52-week high of $234.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.30.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,096 shares of company stock valued at $44,078,011 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.13.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

