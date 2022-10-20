Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Yum China by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Yum China by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China stock opened at $45.10 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. Yum China had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

