Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,776 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 644,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 210,896 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 176,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 37,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NIO from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Nomura dropped their price target on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.02.

NYSE NIO opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.01. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $44.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

