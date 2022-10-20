Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 26.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in BlackRock by 6.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,074,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 7.2% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 20.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.15.

BLK stock opened at $577.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $637.62 and a 200-day moving average of $643.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

