Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 101 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 66,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,029,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 67,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $370.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

