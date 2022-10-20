Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 600 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $36,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $217.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $204.26 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NSC. Citigroup reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

