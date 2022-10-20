Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Trading Down 3.9%

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 114,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 190,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a market cap of C$95.61 million and a PE ratio of -20.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.44.

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

