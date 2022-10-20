Barclays Lowers First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $160.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays to $160.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

First Republic Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FRC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.47. 2,387,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,998. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $222.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,488 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,275 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,804,000 after purchasing an additional 805,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,626,000 after purchasing an additional 711,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

