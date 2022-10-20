Barclays Trims Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Target Price to $108.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RGLD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.30.

Royal Gold stock opened at $90.80 on Monday. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $147.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 42.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 100.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 24.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

