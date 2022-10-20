Barden Capital Management Inc. Has $753,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5,882.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,698 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Parker-Hannifin worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 25.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.67.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $262.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,472. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.76. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.