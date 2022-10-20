Barden Capital Management Inc. Has $869,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3,507.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,444 shares during the quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $960,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock traded down $3.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.91. 85,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,100. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $140.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

