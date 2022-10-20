Barden Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 596.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146,778 shares during the quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Ally Financial worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after buying an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,513,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,226,000 after buying an additional 30,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after buying an additional 320,049 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Ally Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,752,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,710 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 181,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,791. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.83.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

