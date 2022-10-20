Barden Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,871 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Barden Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,600,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,922,000 after buying an additional 1,716,878 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,672,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,410,000 after buying an additional 232,806 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,847,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,769,000 after buying an additional 153,308 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,673,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,006,000 after buying an additional 115,091 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,321,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,874,000 after buying an additional 447,542 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,407. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

