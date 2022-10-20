Barden Capital Management Inc. Purchases 220,698 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2,725.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 220,698 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.1% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 151.5% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 166 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.14. The stock had a trading volume of 93,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,374. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.28 and its 200 day moving average is $156.36. The company has a market capitalization of $108.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

