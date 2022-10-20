Barnett & Company Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 3.3% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 58,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 349,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 221,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 39,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCC remained flat at $10.95 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 48,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $15.33.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $273.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.59 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 29.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Insider Activity at Owl Rock Capital

In other news, VP Alexis Maged bought 29,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $385,030.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

