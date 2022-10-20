Barnett & Company Inc. Has $344,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Caterpillar by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after acquiring an additional 268,133 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,096. The company has a market cap of $96.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.71 and a 200-day moving average of $194.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.