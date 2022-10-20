Barnett & Company Inc. Has $755,000 Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Alaska Air Group stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.13. 85,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,672. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

