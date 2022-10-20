Barnett & Company Inc. Invests $471,000 in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of M. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Macy’s by 1,223.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:M traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 120,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,615,362. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

Macy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

See Also

