Barnett & Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,777 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. General Motors comprises approximately 1.9% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $33.96. 283,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,858,214. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.74.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

