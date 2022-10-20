Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.22.

Cintas stock opened at $400.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $410.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.63.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

