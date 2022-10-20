Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €37.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Warburg Research set a €54.50 ($55.61) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Basf Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €45.05 ($45.97) on Monday. Basf has a 12 month low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a 12 month high of €69.15 ($70.56). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.46.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

