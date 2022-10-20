Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.79.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $129.56 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $309.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.23.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total value of $3,540,211.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,671.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

