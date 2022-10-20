Beddow Capital Management Inc. Acquires 18,117 Shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,117 shares during the quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Subaru were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Subaru Stock Up 0.4 %

Subaru stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 166,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,360. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. Subaru Co. has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $10.47.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 4.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Subaru Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

