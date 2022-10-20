Beddow Capital Management Inc. Sells 110 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up 2.8% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Bank of The West increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 104.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $254,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on EOG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.27.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE EOG traded up $3.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.81. The stock had a trading volume of 87,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,963. The company has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.