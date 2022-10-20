Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 39,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 154,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 12.84. The company has a market cap of C$118.31 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.35.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, and 63 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.