Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.86% from the company’s previous close.

Berry Stock Performance

Shares of BRY stock opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $688.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.55 and a beta of 2.29. Berry has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $253.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.80 million. Berry had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Berry

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Berry by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the 2nd quarter worth $691,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berry

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.